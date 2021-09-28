Brazos County NAACP selects new president

Originally from San Diego, Ebony Knight-Tennell now calls the Brazos Valley home.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, commonly known as the NAACP, is a national civil rights organization in the United States with 2,200 branches and some half a million members worldwide.

It's Brazos county chapter just got a new president.

Originally from San Diego, Ebony Knight-Tennell has spent the last 21 years in Bryan, and she now calls the Brazos county home.

"Brazos county is special to me because I was not born here, I moved here, and I chose to raise my family here. I have a wonderful support system here, in my family, in my community and in my place of work, and in my organization," Knight-Tennell said. 'I truly value that and I hope to be able to share the positive things that happened in my life with others around me so they can also feel that sense of home."

Knight-Tennell first got introduced to the organization by her father-in-law shortly after college where she would help when she could, but she became an official member six years ago.

"Our local unit started in 1961, so we’re celebrating our 60th year this year," Knight-Tennell said. "That we tend to focus on in local units across the country is mobilizing at the local level and introducing people to resources that they might need, in reference to civil rights."

Knight-Tennell shadowed under former President Ann Boney for her whole career with the organization. She says what she learned from her is to be bravo and authentic, and she hopes to bring that to her presidency.

"I have a wonderful organization and executive committee to help support me and support our branch," Knight-Tennell said. "What I am most looking forward to is continuing the legacy of the past presidents, including Mrs. Boney, and being able to make a transition to grow our member base in a younger demographic."