Brazos Valley non-profit opening home for children in CPS system

BCS Together will open the Haven next week. It is a place for children in child protective services to stay as they wait for a family to house them long term.

BRYAN, Texas — A place to stay for children in the foster system between homes will soon be open in Bryan/College Station.

“We had been getting reports about children removed and the lack of foster care homes to take them all in the Brazos Valley area," said Lauren Falcone, the director of community partnerships for BCS Together.

Children who are removed from their homes often spend hours or even days at a child protective services (CPS) office while waiting for a family to house them long term. BCS Together believes that is no place a child should be spending their time.

The Haven is the non-profit's newest project that allows children in CPS and their caseworkers a place to stay and feel safe while waiting for a new placement.

“Our goal with the Haven is to provide a more home feeling," Falcone said. "We want to make it a space where a child in crisis feels that the community is with them."

BCS Together also wanted this to be a place for a caseworker to feel comfortable. When a child is waiting for a foster home a caseworker is waiting with them the entire time.

The Haven has two bedrooms with four beds, two bathrooms, a living area, a reading nook/play area and a fully stocked kitchen. It also has a television, a computer, a washer and dryer and a security system.

BCS Together said the amenities, furniture and even the home itself were all donated by community members.

“I didn’t even hesitate when they asked me to help," said Kara Gidley, the owner of House of Five Design. "I knew it was something I wanted to do.”

Gidley was the interior decorator for the Haven, which she donated her services for free. She hopes the Haven comes across as a place for the kids to feel welcome.

“It was something that I felt was a small part I could do to help our community and help BCS Together," Gidley said.

BCS Together wants this to continue to be a community orientated project. They hope to see others donate what they can for children going through a tough time.

“I cannot wait until we're able to offer this comfort to a child," Falcone said.

The Haven will open Tuesday. Caseworkers and CPS offices all over the Brazos Valley will stop by to learn more about the new facility.

