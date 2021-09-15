Brazos Valley organizations help foster kids

Several organizations are working to ensure kids have a home

BRYAN, Texas — Several nonprofit organizations in the Brazos Valley are working to continue to provide good homes for foster kids.

Voices for Children helps with providing resources for families who are trying to foster kids in the area, but their Interim Executive Director says they’ve been facing several setbacks.

“There simply are not enough placements for kids who are coming into care and so that’s kind of a couple of different reasons one reason is that several placements across the State have had to close down.” Amy Faulkner, Voices for Children Interim Executive Director said.

Another organization that is trying to help is BCS Together. Katelin Molina has been a volunteer of the organization for nearly a month and says she loves helpings kids whether they have a family to come home to, or not.

“Whether it is a child with mom, dad, grandma, grandpa or a child who doesn’t have any of that, they are just children," Katelin Molina, Volunteer for BCS Together director said. "They wanna play and they wanna joke and they all think farts are funny and kids are kids.”