BRYAN, Texas -- On Monday, June 18th a Public Witness & Vigil will be held outside of Rep. Bill Flores' office in an effort to show that the Brazos Valley community does not support separating immigrant families at the border.

The vigil, which is open to all who wish to attend, will take place at 3000 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sponsors for the vigil are the Brazos Sanctuary Coalition and the Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network.

In the event of stormy weather, the event will be postponed until Wednesday, June 20th, from 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

© 2018 KAGS