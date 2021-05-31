Brazos Valley remembers frontline heroes this Memorial Day

The Rotary Club also takes holidays like Memorial Day to educate the community with donations.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Each year the Bryan Rotary Club puts on “Flags Across Bryan” to blanket the city with American flags to foster their 3 goals: serve, honor and educate.

Bryan Rotary Club president Joe Cerami said not only is it important to honor U.S. Veterans, but after this past year, Cerami said it’s also important to honor other service members in our community.

“We need to honor doctors, nurses, the administrators of the vaccination hubs, the many volunteers who were brought in by the Red Cross,” Cerami said.

For Cerami, Memorial Day hits close to his heart.

As a Colonel in the U.S. Army for 30 years, traveling all over the world, Cerami said once he came to Bryan/College Station, he was amazed by how much patriotism the area truly has.

On this Memorial Day, we honor and thank the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Who are you thinking of today? pic.twitter.com/IJFsXfn7Qu — KAGS News (@KAGSnews) May 31, 2021

“Nothing comes close to Bryan/College Station and their support for the military and veterans,” Cerami said, “A&M’s program for veterans is unequal by any other university I know of in the states.”

Cerami said the way people express patriotism in the B/CS community is exceptional and the rotary club wants to leverage all that honor for the next generation.

“Aggies, plus anyone who’s in elementary school here that can go out to Veterans Park and get a deeper understanding, of service members too, again not just the veterans but also emergency responders, police, firefighters and healthcare providers, we’ve all learned that lesson,” Cerami said.

The Rotary Club also takes holidays like Memorial Day to educate the community with donations.

Each year the club gives back to local students and teachers through mini-grants and scholarships, you can donate here.