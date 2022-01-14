Brazos Valley school districts shut down due to COVID-19

Bremond, Milano, and Rockdale ISD are set to resume classes on January 18, after MLK Day.

BRYAN, Texas — Several school districts in the Brazos Valley decided to cut their school weeks short after an increase in COVID-19 cases on their campuses.

Bremond ISD, Milano ISD, and Rockdale ISD all made the decision earlier this week and are set to resume classes on January 18, after MLK Day.

Iola ISD released students and staff early on Friday at Noon after having many students and staff out sick.

Jeff Dyer, the Interim Superintendent of Iola ISD, spoke with us about the number of students and staff out of the classroom as of Friday.

According to Dyer, 90 elementary students, 72 secondary students, and more than 20 faculty members were already out of school.