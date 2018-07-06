COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Firefighters are looked at as heroes.

This week in College Station, the College Station Fire Department is giving 7-12 years old the opportunity to learn what goes on behind the scenes.

The Junior Firefighter Camp is a five-day program, where each day is a different theme. One day the students work with the police department, EMS, and do different activities to learn how to work together.

Thursday's theme - search and rescue.

Students learned how to tie knots, how those knots are used in repelling, learned how to repel, and even participated in their own search and rescues.

But, Thursday also held a special day for those involved.

It was the 34-year-anniversary of Assistant Fire Chief Joe Warren serving the Brazos Valley.

Warren said while many things have changed and evolved during his time, the amount he has grown with his team members is incredible.

"You spend one-third of your life with these men and women," Warren said. "It's not a friendship, it's a family."

And while Warren has spent his years becoming a family with the other firefighters, today those firefighters had the opportunity to give back to Warren's own family. His granddaughter, Madison, is spending her week there at firefighter camp, following in her grandfather's footsteps.

"It makes me feel good to see my granddaughter learn the job I do," he said.

And learning the job and spending time with other firefighters is a week that Madison enjoyed.

"It's been awesome," she said. "The firefighters are really nice and fun to be with."

There will be a second session of the firefighter camp starting June 18th. You can register online at the CSFD website.

© 2018 KAGS