Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off 10th annual Premiere Market fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra kicked off its tenth annual Premiere Market fundraiser on Friday.

The organization said that the event used to happen in the spring, but they were able to hold it in the Christmas season this year because the time opened up for them to hold it around Christmas. Jennifer Fredericks, the Chairman of the Premiere Market, said that the event usually draws in thousands of patrons and customers every year.

According to Fredericks, the event has everything from garment bags, knives, and chocolate and those shoppers can buy things for men, women, and children.

According to Fredericks, the money from the event go towards the organization's future programs including some of their children’s programs. Fredericks said the organization brings kids from all over the Brazos Valley to see live music, some of them for the first time in their life.

"We bus in kids from all over the county and some outside the county and they'll get to come to hear a concert. Some of them it's their first they've ever been in an event hall and for some, this is the first time seeing live music so it's pretty exciting,” said Fredericks.

If you’d like to attend this event, it will be going on Saturday, Dec. 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and admission is $5.00.