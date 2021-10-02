Brazos Valley TikTok user's video lands her on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Meghan Reily's TikTok of her grandma dancing to Willie Nelson reached thousands of people, including Kelly Clarkson.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Like most people, Meghan Reily of College Station is a huge fan of TikTok.

"It’s been a way for me to keep myself busy," said Reily. “I’ve used it just for pure entertainment, never with the intention of having a viral video.”

Reily joined the video-sharing social media platform at the beginning of March 2020 when she started working from home. She regularly posts TikToks that document her life, which has gotten her to more than 154,000 followers.

"It’s very surreal that I’ve gone viral for posting the most random videos," Reily said.

Notably featured in a lot of Reily’s TikToks is her grandmother, Martha Wilson, who she calls 'Gaga.' Reily said videos of Gaga are often her most viewed and she is trying to encourage her to make her own TikTok account.

"Gaga is my best friend," Reily said. "We do everything together. She taught me how to play the banjo and to two-step.”

Reily posted a video of her walking in on Gaga dancing alone to a jukebox playing Willie Nelson’s 'Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.'

"It was so cute because Willie Nelson’s music is a way for me and my grandparents to bond," Reily said. "That song, in particular, is my Grandma and Grandpas' song.”

Reily’s grandfather, David Wilson, passed away in 2018 from leukemia. She said listening to Nelson and two-stepping is a way for Gaga to still feel her grandfather’s presence.

"It was heartwarming because it was like he was there dancing with her," Reily said.

The TikTok has more than 500,000 views on the app. Reily said she has received a lot of positive feedback from others, commonly how Gaga reminded them of their own grandparents.

The video has even caught the eye of some big names on television. Kelly Clarkson saw the TikTok and invited Reily and Gaga onto her talk show.

"As you can imagine, I was completely mind blown," Reily said.

Reily received a direct message on TikTok from a producer on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She said she was skeptical at first that it was the real deal, but after more conversations, she accepted the invitation.

Gaga and Reily filmed the episode on Jan. 28.

Because of COVID-19 safety guidelines, they weren’t able to travel and talk about the TikTok in-person. However, they were able to video conference in with the show to chat with the American Idol herself.

“I truly think I blacked out," Reily laughed. "I really think I blacked out because I can’t remember what I said.”

Being star-struck did not end with Clarkson. Brad Paisley, who was also a special guest for the same episode, came out early to talk to both women.

Reily said she is lucky she was able to share one of the greatest experiences of her life, with one of the greatest people in her life. She had no plans on the video reaching so many people, all she wanted to do was share an intimate moment of her and her grandmother's life.

“I’m glad that my video can touch other people," Reily said.

Gaga and Reily's episode will air Feb. 10. Click HERE to check local listings.