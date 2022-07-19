The United States established the brand-new mental health phone number on July 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Through a newly created national mental health phone number, the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will be able to assist others who require emergency mental health assistance.

In Texas, the organization was recently recognized as a top suicide prevention program. The United States established the brand-new mental health phone number on July 16.

President Doug Vance shared how he started BVCOSP because of personal experiences with those close to him who died by suicide. BVCOSP provides mental health services for those struggling with anxiety, depression, and more.

Vance said he believes the number 988 makes it easier to access care.

As of 2018, the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention started providing resources to those suffering from mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts.

Vance explained that this updated phone number would eliminate the need for 911 dispatchers to respond to instances of mental health.

By using the 988 number, Vance said, local groups would be able to better assist those in need.

“Everybody can remember 911, you know that’s been engrained into our consciousness for a long time. I think 988 will be there, so it’s easier to remember and therefore it will probably be used more often and more effectively,” said Vance.

According to Vance, the accomplishment was made possible by the team behind their organization.