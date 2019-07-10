BRYAN, Texas —

Giving to local nonprofits has just been made easier with Brazos Valley Gives, an event of 18-hours of on-line giving to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

The Community Foundation announced that starting Oct. 8, donors can begin prescheduled giving. This will last until Oct. 21, the actual giving day is Oct. 22.

“Prescheduled giving makes it easy for the donor to ensure their gift is ready to go for the big day,” said Molly Watson, the media and marketing chair. “Those gifts are just the spark that the nonprofit needs to build their momentum leading up to Brazos Valley Gives.”

To make a donation, donors need to log on to brazosvalleygives.org and make a gift to a participating nonprofit of their choice. The nonprofits benefiting from this event are located in the seven counties of Brazos Valley; Brazos, Madison, Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Washington and Leon.

The first year of Brazos Valley gives will focus primarily on Bryan/ College Station nonprofits, but nonprofits from throughout the Brazos Valley are invited to participate as well. For more information on nonprofit eligibility, click here.

