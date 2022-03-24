Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crime, to make a call to the emergency dispatch.

BRYAN, Texas — Breham partnerd with college staiton police K-9 Unit to help search after going on a chase on 290w, near the cloverleaf and Westwood. Residents were asked to stay indoors while police searched the area for the second suspect.

Breham police now have a lead on the second person involved in the chase and have discontinued the search. The Brenham PD would like to thank all other agencies that came out to assist today.

If residents have details regarding the stolen vehicle or see anything unusual or suspicion, the police are asking you to call the non-emergency dispatch.

At this time, there are no known injuries.

Breham police state they will release a statment as soon as they receive more information.