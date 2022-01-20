Bremond ISD reopens after COVID-related shutdown

The school district closed last week after an increase in cases among students and staff

BREMOND, Texas — Last week, Bremond ISD closed its doors after they discovered nearly 100 students and staff members were out sick

Daryl Stuard, the Superintendent for Bremond ISD, said the district passed the threshold for the number of students and faculty members out sick to keep instruction going.

He added the district made the decision and closed their campuses for several days last week after more than 90 students and staff were out sick from COVID-19 and other illnesses on January 10.

Bremond ISD returned to campus this week after the MLK Holiday. According to Stuard, the district had less than 60 students and staff out sick from campus and plan to stay open, as of now.

Stuard said the district plans to add more minutes to their school days starting next week to make up for the minutes lost during the days the campuses were closed. He said they’re also considering student holidays as another option for days of instruction but haven’t decided yet.

“We’ll be able to trudge along and get through the end of the year and hope next year is better. Every day, we just hope the next day is better, we just make it through the day and hope tomorrow is better,” said Stuard.