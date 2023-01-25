Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate

Brenham residents responded to the City of Brenham's press release, with some criticizing the people involved and others showing support for the family.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham.

Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.

Allie Rosenbaum, a Brenham native, said that she joined in on the conversation after having seen rumors being spread on Facebook.

"I hope all those demonizing abortion & teen pregnancy see this," said Rosenbaum.

Several people responded to her post, criticizing her for what she shared in the comment section of the post. Some called Rosenbaum's comments "political" while others were quick to comment their own opinions on the case.

"I hope all those that place no value on human life take a good look at what that looks like here," said user Lance Tigrett.

"...why use a (miscarriage) to preach your political agenda," said user Susan Devine.

Rosenbaum said that she believes the comments will continue but hopes that people show compassion for the ones involved as some of the details remain unclear in the case.

“I kind of figured it would turn into something like that because it’s Brenham and a lot of people have opinions over things in our area," said Rosenbaum.