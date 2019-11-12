BRENHAM, Texas — It's no secret that schools are doing some amazing things to help kids prepare for their future - Brenham ISD is no stranger to that. Students and teachers proudly displayed their achievements in academics programs at the district's Advanced Academics Expo Tuesday night.

"It ranges from the high school with advanced academics and dual credit, then all the way down to our kindergartners and elementary students that have gifted programs there as well," said Lori Ruiz-Wamble, the director of Special Programs and Advanced Academics for Brenham ISD.

Brenham ISD students can take part in courses like advanced placement classes, AVID, gateway courses, CSI program and more.

"Honestly the teachers are really fun and the work isn't that bad, its a great course because it helps you in the long run," said Steven Rodriguez, a junior at Brenham High School.

Students in the advanced courses get to engage in research based projects that will push them academically.

"Because the students are gifted they are automatically more curious about what we are learning so they ask more questions and we get to dig a little deeper," said Kaylee Roznovsky, a third grade Gateway teacher.

Brenham ISD believes these rigorous learning courses can help prepare their students for their future."

"There are just a lot of different ways that they just help build you up on the skills that you need to achieve at collegiate level," said Will Corn, an AP World History teacher at Brenham High School.

A testament that Corn can say from experience.

Corn graduated from Brenham High School in 2016 and then Texas A&M University in 2019. During his time as a Brenham cub, Corn was one of those students who took advantage of these advanced academic courses. He credits his own AP World History teacher at the time as being an influence on him.

"That just really helped me to develop and mature into being an advanced student and really laid the building blocks for me," Corn said.

When Corn preaches to his students about the importance for these courses, they don't question how beneficial it truly is.

"You have to make those decisions and take that responsibility upon yourself as you're growing, as you're learning to get where you want to go," Corn said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

12 Strays of Christmas: Aggieland Humane encourages holiday adoptions

How to have happy 'healthy' holidays

How to keep your belongings safe from burglars as you leave for the holidays