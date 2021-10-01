Brenham ISD launches anti-bullying campaign

The school district is encouraging students to download the Safe2SpeakUp app to report bullying anonymously

BRENHAM, Texas — To increase the safety of their students, Brenham ISD is launching an anti-bullying campaign across all campuses.

According to an article released by Brenham ISD, the district will encourage students to download the Safe2SpeakUP app.

The app will allow students to anonymously report bullying with photos and videos, communicate with school safety officials and learn about possible safety solutions.

Students can download the app using the QR code tweeted out by the school district on Friday.