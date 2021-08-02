x
Brenham man accused of hurting officers during fight at Washington County Jail

Jamichael Djon Adams, 24, is now facing two felony counts of assault on a public servant. Two officers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Credit: WASHINGTON COUNTY JAIL
Jamichael Djon Adams, 24, of Brenham, is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, assault on a family member, two counts of DWI, unlawful restraint and theft of property. He's accused of putting two jail officers in the hospital after a fight during his arrest at the jail.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A Brenham man is facing two felony charges of assault on a public servant after he allegedly beat two officers at the jail and sent them to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jamichael Djon Adams, 24, is also charged with DWI, DWI (2nd), theft of property, assault on a family member and unlawful restraint.

According to a report from Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, Adams was arrested by Brenham Police on February 6 in the 1600 block of South Day Street. The arresting officer said they recognized Adams and said he had active warrants for his arrest. The officer took Adams to the Washington County Jail to book him on those warrants.

Credit: WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

While at the jail, Sheriff Hanak said Adams refused several directions given by officers and Adams then allegedly hit one of the officers in the face. This officer, according to Hanak, while trying to bring the situation under control, broke his ankle. Another officer suffered back and leg injuries while fighting with Adams.

Both officers went to the hospital to get treatment for their injuries and were later released. Adams is currently in the Washington County Jail on $157,500 bond.

