Brenham man accused of hurting officers during fight at Washington County Jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A Brenham man is facing two felony charges of assault on a public servant after he allegedly beat two officers at the jail and sent them to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jamichael Djon Adams, 24, is also charged with DWI, DWI (2nd), theft of property, assault on a family member and unlawful restraint.

According to a report from Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, Adams was arrested by Brenham Police on February 6 in the 1600 block of South Day Street. The arresting officer said they recognized Adams and said he had active warrants for his arrest. The officer took Adams to the Washington County Jail to book him on those warrants.

While at the jail, Sheriff Hanak said Adams refused several directions given by officers and Adams then allegedly hit one of the officers in the face. This officer, according to Hanak, while trying to bring the situation under control, broke his ankle. Another officer suffered back and leg injuries while fighting with Adams.