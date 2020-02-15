BRENHAM, Texas — A Brenham man is resting after running 100 miles in efforts to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Troy Sikes started his 100 lap journey at Hohlt Park at 8 a.m. Thursday. He finished his run at 8 a.m. Friday. Sikes was able to finish his goal of running 100 laps at the park in 24 hours.

Sikes partnered with Adam's Angels Ministry, a non-profit that helps families battling childhood cancer. Sikes wanted the names of 100 children with cancer so he could pray for a different child each lap.

Sikes has been able to raise more than $12,000 at last check at 2 p.m. Friday,

Those who still wish to donate can donate at Adam's Angels Ministry. Just note the money is for "24 Hours of Hope for Kids."