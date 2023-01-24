Brenham Police: investigation continues after buried fetus at Hohlt Park discovered on Jan. 22

The identities of the individuals will not be released, police say.

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham Police and the City of Brenham have provided an update on a buried fetus that was discovered at Hohlt Park on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Police originally responded to a report at Hohlt Park around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses informed them about individuals who displayed "concerning" demeanor and behavior after emerging from the nearby woods and walking to the parking lot.

During a search of the area, authorities discovered a shallow grave containing a dead fetus, according to police. The fetus has been since sent to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The day after, on Monday, police say the "persons of interest" voluntarily came forward to Brenham PD to discuss the incident after seeing media coverage of the incident.

The identities of the persons of interest will not be released due to privacy, police say.

In the interview, investigators learned that the fetus had been delivered at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Brenham, and was legally released to the mother in accordance with hospital policy, current state laws, and the Texas Health and Safety Code.