Brenham police prepare for Hurricane Laura impacts

Traffic is high, hotels are booked, and businesses are seeing major increases in foot traffic as locals and evacuees prepare for the storm.

BRENHAM, Texas — As hurricane Laura approaches, Brenham and Washington County are already seeing the effects as coastal communities travel inland. Traffic is high, hotels are booked, and businesses are seeing major increases in foot traffic as locals and evacuees prepare for the storm. 

With all this congestion, Police Chief Ron Parker wants the community and visitors to know that “while you may not see us, we are watching for crime. Brenham Police will have a close eye on hotels and other local businesses and we will not tolerate any criminal activity or those taking advantage of the situation.” 

Local hotspots are being monitored, as well as traffic on major roadways. Police are prepared to address the impacts of Hurricane Laura, and first responders are ready to rescue and evacuate community members if needed.

Chief Parker says they are working closely with the Washington County Sheriff's Office as the situation around Hurricane Laura develops.

