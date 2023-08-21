32-year-old Brenham woman last seen on July 18 reported missing

Chase Nicole Cormack, 32, may be living with the homeless community and is "likely in need of medical attention."

BRENHAM, Texas — A 32-year-old woman out of Brenham has been reported missing by Texas EquuSearch.

Chase Nicole Cormack was last seen on July 18 in the area and is "likely in need of medical attention." It is speculated that she may be living amongst the homeless community.

Authorities don't have any information on what she was wearing at the time Cormack vanished. She is depicted as being 5'5", weighing 140 pounds, having brown hair and hazel eyes, and having multiple tattoos on her body.

Cormack's tattoos include four stars on her chest and flowers with vines from her shoulder to her chest. At the time she went missing, Cormack had a short, shaved haircut, but it could have grown out since then. No

Anyone with information on Cormack's whereabouts or other helpful insight are advised to contact the Brenham Police Department at 979-309-9500 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.