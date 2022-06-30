Limestone County Medical Center bringing back SANE Program

The medical center is providing more resources and more efficient treatment for sexual assault survivors.

GROESBECK, Texas — The Limestone Medical Center is bringing back a program that helps sexual assault survivors in a number of ways.

The program is called the Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner program working in cooperation with the District Attorney and local law enforcement.

Before, sexual assault victims may have had to be transported to Waco or Temple to receive any kind of forensic examination. Now, they can get medical examinations and counseling locally.

"When there's a sexual assault in a county, it's very helpful if they can go to that hospital that is known in that county for victims," Glynn Sloan, Sexual Assault Victims Assistant Coordinator said. "They feel more comfortable, they're more familiar with it as opposed to traveling and going to a different hospital."

The medical professionals providing the support say that being a local outlet for sexual assault survivors is important because the care goes beyond the examination room.

"Having a nurse here locally is very convenient for the citizens of Limestone County because before they'd have to travel 45 minutes to Waco then 45 minutes back and they were there for a couple of hours," R.N. Nurse Practitioner Sissie Roark said. "or they'd have to go to Temple,"

The hospital says they are in need of resources as they bring the program back. For example, when victims have clothes taken as evidence, they'll need some clothes to provide survivors.