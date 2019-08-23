Texas-based grocer Brookshire Brothers is proud to partner with Texas A&M to bring high quality products to the West Campus community.

The store will be leasing out land owned by Texas A&M, and will be located at the corner of George Bush Drive and Penberthy Boulevard near Kyle Field and Reed Arena.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp describes the west side of campus as a “food desert”, and believes the new grocery and deli store will be a great asset to the students who live on the less business populated side of Wellborn Road.

The new store will feature a hot deli and bakery, online shopping with curbside pick-up and delivery, fuel services, and a full service pharmacy that will offer personalized medications, immunizations, and at-home testing for the flu, strep, and UTI’s.

Their biggest feature however, will be their outdoor concert venue with both beer on tap and wine by the glass. They are hoping this amenity will have a lot of appeal to college students around the campus.

Thousands of locals and visitors spend time around the University, whether it be for school, work, or A&M football games; and Texas A&M and Brookshire Brothers believe this new store will fit right into the community.

Brookshire Brothers is planning to open their doors to the College Station community Fall of 2020 .

MORE ON KAGSTV.COM: