Bryan Amateur Radio Club to host annual Winter Field Day exercises from Jan. 28-29

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Amateur Radio Club will be hosting its annual Winter Field Day exercises on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a press release from the organization.

According to the news release, the exercises are meant to serve as a way to prepare for emergencies when extreme weather conditions such as snow, ice, or freezing temperatures may disrupt regular communications operations.

The exercises will be held at Earl Graham Post 159 American Legion at 101 Waco St. in Bryan, and will serve as an opportunity for the public to communicate with other participating clubs across the country via radio.