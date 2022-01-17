Bryan American Red Cross offer CPR courses to Destination Bryan employees

The executive director of the local Red Cross chapter said other organizations and companies should utilize CPR courses

BRYAN, Texas — On Friday, the American Red Cross in Bryan offered CPR classes to Destination Bryan and provided them with updates to the course material to better serve the community.

A.J. Renold, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross in Bryan, said that oftentimes there has been a fear of failure for people when it comes to performing CPR on other people.

Renold said that she believes people, schools, businesses, and other organizations should take this course so that they can help a person if they are in need. Some of the updates to the course material that Renold shared included changes to the way compressions are performed on infants and said that thumbs should be used now.

Katelyn Brown, with Destination Bryan, said that her organization wanted to take the course because of the number of events they hold for the community. Brown said she has never had to perform CPR on a person before but has called 911 on several occasions.

She said that they assist a large number of people including clients, attendees, and community members with these events and felt it was necessary that her staff stay updated with the course material.

"We really encourage people to get the training in person so they can practice those things but also with employers and school districts we really want people to be trained,” said Renold.