Bryan and College Station Utilities resuming late fees

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Three months after suspending late fees and disconnections for customers due to COVID-19, Bryan and College Station Utilities are now advising customers to get their accounts up-to-date, because they will resume assessing late fees on June 15.
Although they want customers to get their payment arrangements set up, both BTU and CSU want residents to know that they are dedicated to helping those in need during these unprecedented times, and have representatives for customers to speak to if needed. Their information will be listed below.
For those who would like to check their accounts, College Station Utilities just unveiled their new online billing service, where you can make one-time online payments.
Customer support:
Options for BTU customers:
- Online Payment Arrangement Request Form
- Email: ContactBTU@btutilities.com
- Call: 979.821.5700 to speak to a customer service representative
Options for CSU customers:
- Visit Utility Customer Services at 310 Krenek Tap Road
- Email utilities@cstx.gov
- Call 979.764.3535 and ask for a customer service representative