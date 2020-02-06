Bryan and College Station Utilities resuming late fees

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Three months after suspending late fees and disconnections for customers due to COVID-19, Bryan and College Station Utilities are now advising customers to get their accounts up-to-date, because they will resume assessing late fees on June 15.

Although they want customers to get their payment arrangements set up, both BTU and CSU want residents to know that they are dedicated to helping those in need during these unprecedented times, and have representatives for customers to speak to if needed. Their information will be listed below.