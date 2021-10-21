Bryan Animal Center at full capacity

The animal rescue shelter is urging citizens to stop by to find possible missing pets or adopt one of their own

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is at full capacity, the shelter announced on a Facebook Live on Thursday.

All dogs and cats that are housed at the Bryan Animal Center at this time are full. The center is urging citizens of the Brazos Valley to stop by and adopt if they are interested or know someone who is interested.

Right now, animals can be adopted for a flat rate of $10 and all animals are spayed or neutered, the center said. All pet vaccinations are up to date for up to a year as well.