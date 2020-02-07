x
Bryan Aquatic Center opening Monday with new guidelines

The BAC will not be open for recreational swimming. Only the lap lanes will be available.

BRYAN, Texas —

The Bryan Aquatic Center is opening Monday, July 6, but there are quite a few new changes and precautions being taken to make sure visitors and staff stay safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Below is a list of changes for both guests and pool staff.

Guests:

  • The BAC will only be open to people 18 and over

  • Lap swimming facilities will be open, but the recreational pool will not

  • Guests need to reserve a lap lane ahead of time, either online or by calling 979.209.5222

  • Only one swimmer per lane, and one 45 minute reserved block per day

  • Guests will be required to do a COVID-19 screening, and social distancing needs to be followed at all times

  • Face masks will be required while indoors

Staff:

  • Staff will have daily temperature checks and health screenings

  • Masks are worn at all times except when on stand, when in the water training or rescuing, and when outside while maintaining 6 ft from others

  • There will be more staff members to ensure more cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces

  • There will be a 30 minute gap after each lap swimming time-block for cleaning 

For more information regarding these new guidelines, or lap lane reservations, you can click here.

