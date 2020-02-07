Bryan Aquatic Center opening Monday with new guidelines

BRYAN, Texas —
The Bryan Aquatic Center is opening Monday, July 6, but there are quite a few new changes and precautions being taken to make sure visitors and staff stay safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Below is a list of changes for both guests and pool staff.
Guests:
The BAC will only be open to people 18 and over
Lap swimming facilities will be open, but the recreational pool will not
Guests need to reserve a lap lane ahead of time, either online or by calling 979.209.5222
Only one swimmer per lane, and one 45 minute reserved block per day
Guests will be required to do a COVID-19 screening, and social distancing needs to be followed at all times
Face masks will be required while indoors
Staff:
Staff will have daily temperature checks and health screenings
Masks are worn at all times except when on stand, when in the water training or rescuing, and when outside while maintaining 6 ft from others
There will be more staff members to ensure more cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces
There will be a 30 minute gap after each lap swimming time-block for cleaning
For more information regarding these new guidelines, or lap lane reservations, you can click here.
