Bryan bar asking those visiting for the holidays to help the community

BRYAN, Texas — For many, the holiday season takes us back to our families and hometowns. One Brazos Valley bar is taking advantage of those returning to the Bryan/College Station area by giving them a chance to give back to their hometown.

“It gives us a sense of pride that we can all stick together and lean on each other to help each other out," said Jason Seymour, the owner of Yesterdays Bar and Grill.

Yesterdays Bar and Grill is hosting Home for the Holidays – Hometown Throwdown. People who visit the bar are asked to bring an unwrapped toy from Nov. 25 - Dec. 15. Seymour will donate the toys to the Bryan and College Station Police Department’s Angel Tree.

A percent of the sales from Nov. 25 will go towards Scotty’s House and the Lester Banks Sr. Scholarship, according to Seymour.

Seymour is a born and raised product of Aggieland. He continues to take great pride in living in the area.

“I love it," Seymour said. "I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.”

He enjoys this time of year because he gets to catch up with returning alum from the nearby high schools. Typically, he and his childhood friends find themselves hanging out at Yesterdays when they come to visit.

He came up with the event as a way to do more than just catch up and have people give back to their hometown.

“I think it’s great for everybody to come back together and reach out to help one another," said Sandra Dean, who also grew up in Bryan. "I mean after all, that’s what we should do anyway.”