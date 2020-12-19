Bryan bars raise hundreds of dollars and collect toys for community

Yesterday's Bar and Grill and Joe's Place joined forces to collect new, unwrapped toys for families in need.

BRYAN, Texas — Two Bryan bars are feeling the Christmas spirit after raising money and collecting toys to donate to local organizations.

Yesterday's Bar and Grill held it's 'Home for the Holidays - Hometown Throwdown' the night before Thanksgiving.

A percentage of the night's sales went towards Scotty's House and the Lester Banks Jr. Scholarship Fund. Yesterday's was able to donate $500 to both organizations Friday.

Yesterday's also joined forces with Joe's Place to collect new, unwrapped toys throughout the past month. The toys were donated to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office to go towards the department's annual adopt-a-family program.

"To be able to have community members donate toys to help out other community members means a lot," said Sgt. Trey Oldham with the sheriff's office. "It has been a tough year but people are still managing to have Christmas spirit and help others that are in need."

The sheriff's office picked up the dozens of donated toys Friday. The department will deliver the toys and a meal to local families next week.