Bryan's Home & Garden Expo serves as a 1-stop-shop for home improvement projects

BRYAN, Texas — For 43 years, the Home & Garden Expo has opened its doors to the Brazos Valley and showcasing the best the area has to offer in home improvement projects in and around your home.

The Home & Garden Expo is put on by the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association. Rose Selman, who is the executive officer, said this year's show features exhibits from AC companies, tree farms and even roof and flooring companies.

Selman said each year of the expo is dedicated to depicting what is possible for people to do with their homes, whether work is needed on the outside or on the inside. People can even sit in on several seminars from master gardeners if they are hoping to update their landscapes.

Mark your calendars 📆 We are thrilled to announce this year's Home & Garden Expo is just over a month away! Posted by Home & Garden Expo BCS on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

"A lot of people got stuck at their homes over the last few years and so it really highlighted some of the things people might want to do to their homes," Selman said. "Brighten it up, change it up, so this is the perfect spot to find that."

The show runs through Sunday and Selman said there will be a variety of companies out at the events if you are thinking about tackling more than one project on your home.