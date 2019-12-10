BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan business owner is asking the public for help in identifying the people responsible for smashing the front doors of his business and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Reece Edenfield, owner of MiPhone Doctor of Bryan-College Station, said the thieves broke into his business and took cell phones, tablets and a laptop. He said the suspects even took off with the cash register.

It happened Saturday morning just before 5 in the 3200 block of South Texas Avenue. Three people approach the store and one of them uses a an object to smash the front windows of the business.

The three then enter the store and one of them immediately goes to the cash register. Two of the suspects appear to have their faces covered, but one doesn't have anything over his face.

The unmasked suspect goes to the back office and begins stealing merchandise off the racks. Another suspect joins him and the two begin filling a backpack with items. At one point, the unmasked suspect tries to take a safe, but it is bolted down, Edenfield said.

MiPhone Doctor of Bryan-College Station burglarized, left a mess The suspects were seen on video smashing the front of the store with an object that looked like a crowbar. One of the suspects was seen on video smashing the glass cases in the front of the store and stealing merchandise before running out the front door. Edenfield said one of the suspects was seen on video stealing the cash register. "It's like he knew right away that's what to go for," he told KAGS. "I just want help in finding the people who did this," Edenfield told KAGS news. "Any help you can give me would be much appreciated." Three suspects smashed through the front window to get into the business. "When the alarm sounded," Edenfield said, "it's like it didn't even phase them." The burglars stole thousands of dollars in equipment, he said. The burglars left a mess of broken glass behind after video surveillance showed them smashing the front window of MiPhone Doctor of Bryan-College Station on South Texas Avenue Saturday morning. This man burglarized the MiPhone Doctor of Bryan-College Station, the owner of the business said. Saturday morning just before 5, three men shattered the glass on the front door and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The third suspect is seen on video smashing the glass cases in the front of the store and stealing merchandise before running out through the broken window. One of the cameras does have audio and you can hear one of the suspects urging the other to 'come on' as an alarm sounds.

"When the alarm sounded," Edenfield said, "it's like it didn't even phase them." The owner said the whole thing is shocking to him. He said he's owned the business for the last six years. "Nothing like this has ever happened before." He told KAGS that the burglars took at least one customer's phone. After tracking it, the phone ended up in Houston hours after the burglary, Edenfield said.

"I just want help in finding the people who did this," Edenfield told KAGS. "Any help you can give me would be much appreciated."

This man burglarized the MiPhone Doctor of Bryan-College Station, the owner of the business said. Saturday morning just before 5, three men shattered the glass on the front door and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise.

REECE EDENFIELD

KAGS contacted the Bryan Police Department on the status of the burglary. Authorities told us the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. If you have any information, please call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

RELATED: Three teens arrested after theft of $80,000 truck

RELATED: Bryan teen, who doesn't "deal with the laws", arrested again after new charges in hit & run investigation