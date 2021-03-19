Bryan church hosts vaccine registration event for Spanish speakers

St. Teresa Catholic Church's sign-up event will be from 4pm - 7pm on Friday.

BRYAN, Texas — St. Teresa Catholic Church will host a registration event for the COVID-19 vaccine aimed towards Spanish speakers on Friday

The Bryan church's sign-up event will be at the St. Teresa Religious Education Classrooms (1212 Lucky St.) from 4 pm - 7 pm.

The event is put on to help answer questions and register Spanish-speaking Brazos County residents for the COVID-19 vaccine.