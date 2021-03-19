x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Local News

Bryan church hosts vaccine registration event for Spanish speakers

St. Teresa Catholic Church's sign-up event will be from 4pm - 7pm on Friday.
Credit: TEGNA

BRYAN, Texas — St. Teresa Catholic Church will host a registration event for the COVID-19 vaccine aimed towards Spanish speakers on Friday

The Bryan church's sign-up event will be at the St. Teresa Religious Education Classrooms (1212 Lucky St.) from 4 pm - 7 pm. 

The event is put on to help answer questions and register Spanish-speaking Brazos County residents for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine people must fall under group 1A, 1B or 1C or must be school or child care personnel. 

Related Articles