Bryan City Council approves new COVID-19 assistance programs, available soon

BRYAN, Texas — At the May 18 Bryan City Council meeting it was announced that several new assistance programs will soon be available through the City of Bryan’s Community Development Department to help individuals and businesses with COVID-19 relief.

At the meeting Bryan City Council approved the reallocation of grant funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development toward two new programs:

$150,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds were repurposed from homeowner housing assistance for a small business economic development grant program to provide Bryan businesses affected by the pandemic with working capital necessary to retain low- to moderate-income employees’ jobs.

$75,000 in Home Investment Partnership Program funds were reallocated to the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program to benefit low-income tenants.

City Council also approved the use of supplementary CDBG CARES funding to provide an additional $364,405 for small business economic development grants and $148,459 for public service agencies to provide direct relief services to benefit low- and moderate-income households.