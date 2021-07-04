Bryan City Council approves two Travis Midtown Park projects

The expansion includes a walking trail and extension of Midtown Boulevard

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan City Council has approved two projects at Travis Bryan Midtown Park. The City Council approved at their June 8 meeting the construction contracts for the beginning of a walking trail that will eventually surround the perimeter of Midtown Park.

The first phase of this construction will include a 4,000-foot-long and 12-foot-wide path with lighting, seating and pedestrian improvements on the west side of the park from Midtown Park to the surrounding streets and roads.

Construction is set to begin as soon as this month with a completion date aimed for January 2022.

The second project is the extension of Midtown Park Boulevard to complete the road from Villa Maria Road to Williamson Drive.

The extension will include two roundabouts and a shared-use path to facilitate pedestrian and bicycle access.