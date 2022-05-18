Bryan City Council officially swears in James Edge

The Bryan City Council welcomed its newest member, James Edge Councilmember for Single-Member District 4.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan City Council officially welcomed its newest member Tuesday night after its board meeting.

James Edge is the latest councilman to represent Single-Member District 4. He is replacing the late former council member Flynn Adcock.

While councilman Edge's new position was never in question, with no one running against him. He was still elected by the people of Bryan and is proud of it.

"I'm looking forward to working with the council. I've lived in Bryan almost my entire life and my I'm a fourth-generation Brian resident," Edge said. "My goal is to try to improve the quality of life as best as one council member can."

Edge has served in several areas in the Brazos Valley, most notably in his work with Congressman Bill Flores.

Along with councilmember Edge at the swearing-in were his wife, children, family, and loved ones.