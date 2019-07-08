BRYAN, Texas —

Ten months after Bryan city leaders announced plans to redevelop the historic Midtown area, Mayor Andrew Nelson’s administration on Wednesday unveiled draft plans and zoning for the historic district.

Under the draft plan, city leaders propose changing zoning districts in the area, beautifying key corridors throughout the district, constructing more sidewalks and adding bike lanes.

Mayor Andrew Nelson said he views the draft plan as a guide for future development in the Midtown district.

“I think what we want to do is try to fix the things that people feel need to be fixed in the area and improved while retaining the charm that people like and hopefully we're going to strike that balance,” Nelson said.

The Midtown area is a roughly two-square mile swath of land stretching from historic Downtown Bryan to the city limits shared with College Station and adjacent to the Texas A&M University. The district surrounds the site of the former municipal golf course, which the City Council plans to redevelop into a regional park touting hike and bike trails, an indoor sports complex, athletic fields and an outdoor amphitheater among other features.

Over the past year, city administration has worked with five consulting companies to develop the draft plan released to the public Wednesday.

City officials intend to submit the redevelopment plan to Bryan City Council for approval this fall.

