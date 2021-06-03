List: Where masks will or will not be required in Brazos County

This story will be updated accordingly with new information from more local establishments

BRYAN, Texas — This week, Gov. Abbott announced a complete rollback of statewide COVID-19 policies that are set to be implemented next Wednesday. The deregulations include a recension of a mandated mask policy, eliminating social distancing policies and allowing establishments to run at full capacity.

The decision has allowed local businesses in Brazos County to make their own decisions on whether they want to deregulate their own policy or continue to maintain their own mandate.

Here is a list on how local businesses will proceed moving forward and will be updated accordingly:

Dining:

Casa Rodriguez:

Workers will be required to wear masks while the establishment won't enforce customers to follow the same guidelines. Their capacity will increase to allow 100%.

First Watch:

Workers will be required to wear masks while the restaurant won't enforce customers to do the same. First Watch will also be removing COVID-19 related signage and increase its available capacity to 100%.

Caffe Capri:

Workers will be required to wear masks while the restaurant won't enforce their patrons to do the same. Caffe Capri will still maintain social distancing guidelines as they have just installed

Mad Taco:

Both workers and customers will have the option to continue to wear a mask beginning next week. The restaurant will also allow its available capacity to 100%.

The Village:

The Village will require workers to maintain CDC recommendations of a mask mandate. The restaurant will also require customers to wear masks when not seated. The restaurant's capacity will remain at 75%.

Stores:

H-E-B: