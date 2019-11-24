BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Fire Department, along with the College Station Fire Department, is investigating the cause of a fire at the Envue Apartments, located on the 3500 block of Plainsman Lane.

The call for help came in just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. People we talked to at the scene said they heard smoke alarms going off in one of the upper apartments in Building L, and when another person went to check on the apartment, they said they saw white smoke coming from a vent.

Witnesses at the scene said firefighters from both Bryan and College Station got to the scene just minutes after the call and started spraying water towards the roof of Building L.

Officers with the Bryan Police Department closed off the street at both ends leading to the entrance of the Envue Apartments on Plainsman Lane as people lined the curbs to watch the firefighters work.

Fire trucks from both College Station and Bryan also lined Plainsman, standing by if the fire spread to multiple units in the same block. The smell of burning materials was thick in the air and firefighters who were on the ground continued to bring air tanks over to the working trucks in front of Building L.

One man was spotted carrying what appeared to be a cat wrapped in a jacket from one of the affected buildings. Other people said they didn't have time to even grab their cell phones as they had seen the smoke coming from the roof of the building above them and were too scared to go back for their things.

One witness at the scene said they could see an orange glow coming through the window of the apartment where smoke was coming out of the vents. "I don't know if it was actual flames, but the glow isn't there anymore," they said.

Firefighters did cut through the roof of one of the affected apartments in Building L and could be seen spraying water through to the apartment. It's unknown at this time how many people were affected by the fire or how many apartments it damaged.

It's also unknown if anyone was hurt in the fire. Despite the cool temperatures, firefighters could be seen drinking down bottles of water before going back to investigate the fire. The Salvation Army arrived at the scene to help those who may have been affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We'll bring you more details as they become available.

