Bryan-College Station to receive $1.4 million in coronavirus recovery grants

Bryan is getting over $600,000 and College Station is getting over $800,000 in grant money to help with recovery.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The cities of Bryan and College Station will be receiving over $1 million in grants to help with coronavirus recovery. This was announced Tuesday by Sen. John Cornyn. The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

The State of Texas was awarded over $38 million for state officials to use.

According to the information released by Sen. Cornyn, Congress provided the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development with discretion on how they wanted to allocate nearly $2 billion for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. HUD set up a formula to focus the funds on places with households facing higher risk of evictions.

"Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life," Sen. Cornyn said in the release. "That's why it's critical that we in Washinton make sure they are protected."