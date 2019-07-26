COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Bryan-College Station is hosting Games of Texas from July 25 through July 29.

This amateur sporting event is the biggest in the state, and is bringing athletes and spectators from all over. Some of the sports being played are boxing, golf, archery, swimming, flag football, and skateboarding. Admission is free to all events except boxing, swimming, and track and field.

You can find more information including a schedule of events for Games of Texas here.

Due to the large line-up of events, many city sporting facilities will be closed to host the sporting events. You can find a full list of closures here.