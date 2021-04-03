Bryan, College Station ISD to continue mask mandate in schools

The Thursday announcement comes days after Gov. Abbott announced all state COVID-19 regulations would be rescinded

BRYAN, Texas — Both Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts announced Thursday their mask mandated policy at their public schools will remain despite Gov. Abbott's recension of the policy.

College Station ISD sent an email to parents Wednesday stating their mandate will remain until the end of the school year.

"Under existing protocols, CSISD has been very successful in keeping our schools open and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities throughout this school year." the email read.

CSID further added their mandates have been "instrumental" in limiting COVID-19 exposure, quarantining and as a result, missing school.

"When considering current trends with new cases each day, there is no doubt that eliminating the mask requirement would result in many more students and staff having to miss school due to close contact quarantine requirements." the school district added.

For their part, Bryan ISD released a statement on their website, saying after carefully considering Texas Education Agency's guidelines and recommendations, will keep their mandates in tact until the end of the school year this spring.

"After careful review of the governor’s executive order, and new guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency, it is our plan to keep all COVID-19 safety measures in place in Bryan ISD, including wearing masks inside all Bryan ISD buildings." the statement read.