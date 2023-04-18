Bryan's Community Paramedics are helping emergency responders stay available

Community Paramedics are used for frequent callers and people who use the emergency number for non-emergencies or issues that could be treated from home.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Fire Department's Community Paramedics program was created over a year ago to assist emergency services operations due to an increased annual call volume.

"The citizens really appreciated it," Bryan Fire Department Public Information Officer, Chris Lamb said. "They like to see that we were coming in and that the fire department cares about what's going on in their lives and we were there to help them and not just be there but to actually solve their problem."

According to Lamb, a large number of 911 calls are low acuity, a type of call made through an emergency number that is related to a non-emergency matter. With the Community Paramedics taking care of around half a dozen of these low acuity calls a day, emergency responders are available for real emergencies when they arise.

"You might see a Community Paramedic show up at your door instead of that ambulance or fire truck," Lamb said. "Everyone is used to always seeing an ambulance or fire truck zooming down the street, but that's what's coming to your house on these low-acuity calls the right help, with the right resources to actually fix your problems."

Community Paramedics can fix even more problems now thanks to Tella-911, a video call between the patient, a paramedic on site, and a doctor. These paramedics can even do blood diagnostics to better help physicians diagnose over the phone.

"Having that elderly patient not even need to leave the house that helps them not incur undue bills. They're not getting that ambulance bill. They're not getting that ER bill," Lamb said. "They're able to get their problem solved right then and there, and so it really is a win-win for everybody."