BRYAN, Texas - Around this time of year Patricia Morales is working around the clock to prepare her dance studio Musa for their annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration.

“Dia De Los Muertos is a day where we celebrate our loved one that have passed,” said Morales.

The multi day Mexican celebration is full of color and dates back to the Aztec empire.

“In the prehistoric times the Aztecs, they didn’t like to mourn their loved ones they thought that was part of life. So they decided to celebrate and make it as colorful as they could,” said Morales.

Despite popular belief, other than Dia De Los Muertos being around the same time as Halloween, the two are not associated.

With vibrant altars filled with different items such as candles that light the path for their loved ones, marigold flowers, and alebrijes, they are able to remember their loved ones both present and past.

“We don’t have food here now but we do carry whatever they like, even spirit drinks to invite them to socialize and spend time together even though they have passed,” said Morales.

Patricia and Musa studio will host a colorful celebration filled with music dancing and plenty of sugar skulls in Downtown Bryan at 6 p.m.

“It’s a Mexican trad ion but anyone and everyone is invited to come, it’s about sharing a moment with everyone and remembering our loved ones”

