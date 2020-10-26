Bryan family raises $8,000 for kidney transplant

Jose Bustos' family was able to raise thousands of dollars Saturday. The money will go towards his kidney transplant and other medical bills.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan family is closer to their $20,000 goal after their benefit to help a family member that needs a kidney transplant.

Jose Bustos and his family raised $8,000 at their Saturday benefit. The family sold barbecue plates and raffle tickets at El Toro Bar in Bryan.

The generous contributions did not stop there. The family said three strangers offered to be a kidney donor for Bustos. He needs to be approved for the transplant list before anything else can happen further.

The money from Saturday's benefit is going towards Busto's kidney transplant and other medical bills. He was denied from the list because of finances.

Bustos is a type two diabetic and his organs started failing him in 2016. That same year, he was hit by a drunk driver and suffered a heart attack. These conditions have contributed to him needing to undergo quadruple bypass surgery that December.

Bustos was told his kidneys have failed and began dialysis treatments earlier this year. He has been advised he needs a kidney transplant.