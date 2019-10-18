BRYAN, Texas — Bryan fire crews are battling a house fire on the 900 block of North Preston Avenue after a police officer in the area said he could see dark heavy smoke coming from the neighborhood.

College Station fire crews are also responding to help because of the size and aggression of the fire.

The call for help came in just before 3 p.m. Friday after the officer found a home fully engulfed. All people inside the home were able to get out safely, fire crews reported.

Firefighters are reporting heavy smoke and flames and the roof had partially collapsed. The American Red Cross is being called to help the people who had to flee the home.

KAGS reporter Tristan Lewis is on scene and will bring us more information as it develops.

