Bryan Fire Department fighting house fire

Several fire crews worked to put out a house fire Monday afternoon.

BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Bryan Police responded to the house fire on the 1500 block of Cassib Street. They said a person was grilling near the home and went back inside the house for a moment. When they returned, the grill was on fire and it quickly jumped to the house.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely. Crews are still putting out hotspots. Keep track of Gabriela Garcia's Twitter by following her updates:

Here's what things look like right now

3:00 p.m.:

The Bryan Fire Department is battling a house fire on Cassib Street. Several calls for help came into dispatch just before 3 p.m. Monday after heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from a home on the 1500 block. Firefighters were at the scene within minutes and started fighting the flames. They said much of the fire was coming through the attic of the home.

It is not known at this time if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known and injuries are unknown. We have a crew on the scene and will update you as soon as the information is available.

Multiple crews are at the scene of a house fire on Cassib St. in Bryan.