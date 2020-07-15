Bryan Firefighters Association left in limbo by City of Bryan on COVID-19 and workers' comp

The Bryan Firefighters Association said the City of Bryan will not give them a straight answer if they'll get compensation if they get COVID-19 at work.

BRYAN, Texas — With coronavirus case numbers rising in the Brazos Valley, the Bryan Firefighters Association has been asking the City of Bryan to address workers' compensation involving the virus.

The association said firefighters put their lives on the line every day and are in constant contact with people from all over, some who may be sick. They said they've been in contact with the City of Bryan to find out if they would be covered by workers' compensation if they got COVID-19 while on the job.

Texas Government Code 607 states a public safety employee, exposed to a contagious disease, is entitled to that kind of reimbursement. But the Bryan Firefighters Association told KAGS News the city hasn't given them a straight answer if they'll follow that code.

"What do we do if we get COVID?" asked Daniel Buford, who is with the Bryan Firefighters Association, "How is it going to be treated? How is the city going to recognize this workplace injury?"

The City of Bryan responded to our request for information regarding workers' compensation for firefighters who contract COVID-19.

"It's a personnel issue and we do not comment on those," said Kristen Waggener, who is the communications director for the City of Bryan.

"Right now, if I were to get coronavirus and it would cause irreversible damage to my lungs where I could never put an air pack on again -- if this causes irreversible injuries or death, then what do I do?" Buford said. "Our families want that answer. We're simply asking the city to acknowledge that they're willing to follow state legislation that states this is a presumptive illness."

We reached out to the City of College Station to find out if they would offer worker's compensation in the event a firefighter became sick with COVID-19.

"First responders who test positive for COVID-19 will be covered by workers’ comp insurance as if it were any work-related illness," Jay Socol said in a statement emailed to KAGS. Socol is the director of communications for the City of College Station. "The first responder doesn’t apply for coverage; rather, the city’s third-party administrator submits the claim to the Texas Department of Insurance's Division of Workers’ Compensation, and they adjudicate the claim."

There is much more on this story and we will update you with more information soon.