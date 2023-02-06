Young Democrats of the Brazos Valley prepare for gun violence protest in Bryan

Nicole Gallucci, a member of the Young Democrats of the Brazos Valley, said the protest will be outside Bryan City Hall starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Protesters have planned to gather outside Bryan City Hall to protest recent gun violence seen across the State of Texas over the past year.

Nicole Gallucci, a member of the Young Democrats of the Brazos Valley, is one of the organizers behind the protest. Gallucci also previously ran for a position on the College Station City Council in 2022.

The protester claimed that the shootings seen in the BCS area have been another underlying reason behind why she and others decided to protest. As of now, it's estimated that Brazos County has had 13 shootings in the first half of 2023.

Among the myriad of legislations, Gallucci said gun restrictions were not considered a priority and that background checks and other regulations should be put in place.

“I don’t even want to call them strict, they were sensible gun laws that we had in place," Gallucci said. "If we could only return to those days I think we would all feel a whole lot safer and I don’t feel like the majority of Texans would think that their rights are being infringed upon."

The protest will be outside of the Bryan City Hall starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.