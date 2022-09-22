Bryan PD respond to active shooter call at Bryan High School, incident determined to be a hoax

Schools across Texas have been facing similar false school shooting reports over the past few weeks.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan High School has become the latest school to fall victim to hoax phone calls of active shooters, which have also become known as "swatting" incidents.

The Bryan Police department responded to an active shooter threat on the campus of Bryan High School shortly after 1:30 pm on Thurs, Sept. 22. The call came in on the non-emergency phone line and prompted multiple officers to respond to the call.

It was quickly determined by school resource officers that there was no threat on campus and that the call was a hoax.

The Bryan Police Department recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene and responding patrol units determined this to be a hoax or "swatting" call. There is currently no threat at the school.